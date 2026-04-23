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India advises citizens not to travel to Iran by air or land

Thu, 23 April 2026
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India on Thursday advised its nationals not to travel to Iran by air or land in view of reports of commencement of some flights between the two countries.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran in its latest advisory also said that the "airspace restrictions and operational uncertainties due to regional tensions continue to affect international flight operations to and from Iran".

"In view of reports of commencement of some flights between India and Iran, and in continuation of earlier advisories, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land," the embassy said.

It urged all Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country through designated land border routes in coordination with the embassy.

The embassy also provided emergency contact numbers (+989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102 and +989932179359) and email (cons.tehran@mea.gov.in) for those in need.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday extended the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely at the request of Pakistan to give Tehran's leadership more time to prepare a unified proposal to end the war.

The dramatic announcement came just hours before the two-week ceasefire was set to expire. -- PTI

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