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I pray for peaceful voting: Suvendu Adhikari

Thu, 23 April 2026
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West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari cast his vote in Nandigram on Thursday morning, and hailed the arrangements made by the Election Commission.

Adhikari reached booth number 79 at Nandanayakbar Primary School in Purba Medinipur district shortly before 8 am and exercised his franchise.

Speaking to reporters after voting, Adhikari urged people to ensure peaceful polling.

"I pray for peaceful voting. They (TMC) could not create much disturbance, nor will they be able to. The night before polling is usually crucial. Prima facie, the Election Commission and the central forces deserve thanks," he said.

Besides seeking a re-election from Nandigram, Adhikari is also fighting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, which will go to the polls in the second phase on April 29. -- PTI

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