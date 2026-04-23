Hormuz mine clearance may take...: Pentagon

09:51

The Pentagon has reportedly informed the US Congress that clearing naval mines allegedly positioned by the Iranian military could take up to six months, highlighting a significant hurdle to regional stability despite a precarious ceasefire.

According to a House Armed Services Committee briefing detailed by three officials to The Washington Post, this timeline has triggered "frustration" amongst both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. The delay raises critical "concerns" that energy costs may stay high even if a broader peace deal is reached.

The economic impact of the maritime standoff is already evident, as Brent crude futures surpassed the USD 100 threshold, trading at USD 101.76 per barrel. ss

Sources told The Washington Post that Tehran may have "deployed 20 or more mines" within the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy.





A senior defence official informed legislators that some of these explosives were "deployed remotely using GPS technology," a sophisticated method that makes them "harder for US forces to detect."

The mining activity reportedly began in March amidst ongoing US and Israeli military operations. In a stern warning to Tehran, President Donald Trump stated that Iran would encounter "consequences at a level never before seen" unless it moved to eliminate any ordnance that "may have been placed."

Prior to the current escalation, the Strait of Hormuz accounted for approximately 20 per cent of the world's daily oil and liquefied natural gas supply.





US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recently affirmed that American forces were targeting vessels suspected of mine-laying with "ruthless precision," asserting that the US "will not allow terrorists to hold the Strait of Hormuz hostage." -- ANI