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Drug, arms smuggling module busted; 3 held with 5 guns: Punjab police

Thu, 23 April 2026
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The Amritsar police on Thursday said it had busted a cross-border drug and arms smuggling module by arresting three men and recovering from their possession 915 grams of ICE (methamphetamine).

Director general of police Gaurav Yadav said five sophisticated pistols with two live cartridges were also recovered from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, 21, Sola Singh, alias Sonu, 29, and Karan Singh, 22, all from Sahanke village in Ferozepur.

The firearms seized were two 9MM Glock and three .30 bore pistols.

Yadav said investigation revealed that the three were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media and were receiving contrabands through drones from across the border. 

They were acting as local handlers for the distribution of drugs and illegal arms in India, he said.

Sharing operational details, the Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrests were made based on secret information.

He said their probe has revealed that consignment of drugs and weapons were dropped in densely forested areas of the Ferozepur sector. -- PTI

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