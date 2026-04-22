Distribution, sale of 7 drugs prohibited in Rajasthan after failing quality tests

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The list pertains to samples collected between April 1 and April 15, which failed to meet prescribed quality standards, they said.





In a statement, Commissioner Dr T Shubhamangala said the action was taken to ensure public health safety and maintain supply of quality medicines.





"The department conducts continuous testing of medicines to ensure that only quality drugs reach the public. During April testing, seven medicines were found to be substandard," she said.





Drug controller Ajay Phatak has directed all drug control officers to immediately remove the available stock of these medicines from the market and initiate action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.





The medicines flagged include Cefixime Oral Suspension (Loraxim Dry Syrup) manufactured by Lark Laboratories (India) Ltd, which failed assay standards.





Albendazole tablets produced by Affy Parenterals did not pass dissolution tests, while Ambroxol, Levosalbutamol and Guaiphenesin drops (Istocuf-LS) made by Digital Vision also failed quality parameters. -- PTI

The Rajasthan Food Safety and Drug Control Department has prohibited the distribution and sale of seven medicines found "not of standard quality" during testing conducted earlier this month, officials said on Wednesday.