HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi woman was in terrace studying when monster killed her

Thu, 23 April 2026
Share:
16:57
Accused Rahul Meena has been sent to 4 days police custody
Accused Rahul Meena has been sent to 4 days police custody
In the ongoing investigation into the murder of an IRS officer's daughter, the autopsy report findings have revealed multiple injury patterns suggesting a violent physical struggle prior to death, according to Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi.

Dr Gupta stated that the external examination showed multiple abrasions and abraded contusions over both arms, hands, and legs, which are consistent with resistance offered by the victim.

"External examination revealed multiple abrasions and abraded contusions were present over both arms, hands and legs, indicating signs of struggle," he said.

He further noted injuries on the face, including a fracture of the nasal bone, indicating blunt force trauma. "Multiple abrasions were found on the face, along with a fracture of the nasal bone--blunt force impact," Dr Gupta added.

During internal examination, significant findings were reported in the neck region. "On neck dissection--intramuscular haemorrhage was found in the sternocleidomastoid, sternothyroid and sternohyoid muscles," he said.

For further forensic analysis, viscera samples, nail scrapings, and blood samples have been preserved as requested by the investigating officer to assist in determining the exact cause and sequence of events.

Meanwhile, the Saket Court on Thursday sent accused Rahul Meena to four days of police custody in connection with the rape and murder of an IRS officer's daughter in South Delhi's Kailash Hills, allowing Delhi Police to further interrogate him.

The accused was produced before the court, where police sought his custody for continued investigation into the case.

The 22-year-old victim, daughter of an IRS officer, was an IIT Delhi graduate and a civil services aspirant preparing for her first UPSC attempt. She had been living a disciplined routine and had set up a separate study room on the terrace to focus on her preparation.

Police sources said the accused, who worked as a domestic help, allegedly gained entry into the house on the pretext of being called for money and later claimed during interrogation that "it just happened" after a dispute over payment.

He is also suspected of attempting strangulation before the attack escalated. Police sources said sexual assault is suspected after the victim was rendered unconscious, followed by multiple fatal blows with a heavy object. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi woman was in terrace studying when monster killed her
LIVE! Delhi woman was in terrace studying when monster killed her

Assembly elections: Voters turn out in big numbers in WB, TN
Assembly elections: Voters turn out in big numbers in WB, TN

Voter participation remained strong in both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu during the ongoing assembly elections, with turnout reaching 78.77 per cent and 70 per cent respectively by 3 pm, according to the Election Commission of India.

'I commited a crime, made a mistake'
'I commited a crime, made a mistake'

A Delhi court has remanded Rahul Meena, accused of murdering the daughter of a senior IRS officer, to four days of police custody. The accused admitted to committing a crime and a mistake, claiming he needed the deceased's fingerprints...

Delhi rape accused tried using victim's finger to unlock locker
Delhi rape accused tried using victim's finger to unlock locker

Police sources reveal chilling details in the rape and murder of a 22-year-old in south Delhi, stating that accused Rahul Meena, a former domestic help, showed no remorse and repeatedly changed his statements during the investigation.

IRS officer's daughter rape case: Shocking autopsy details out
IRS officer's daughter rape case: Shocking autopsy details out

The post-mortem report of a senior IRS officer's daughter, who was murdered in her Delhi residence, reveals strangulation as the cause of death, along with multiple injuries indicating a struggle and assault. A former domestic help has...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO