Delhi rape-murder monster caught as he couldn't board train

17:57

The Delhi police with Rahul Meena

Delhi's Saket court granted four days' custody of the accused Rahul Meena to Delhi Police to investigate the alleged rape and murder case of the IRS officer's daughter. Rahul was produced before the court on Thursday after his arrest from a hotel in Dwarka on Wednesday.



An FIR has been lodged at the Amar Colony police station in connection with the alleged crime.



Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Deepika Thakran granted the custody of Rahul Meena to the Delhi police.



Delhi police sought 4 days' custody of Rahul Meena to recover his mobile phone, to examine his family members and to verify whether there is any other person involved in the crime.



The investigation officer told the court that cash and jewellery had been recovered.



The court also interacted with the accused.



The court asked why did you enter the house. He said that he went there for money.



Why did you do other acts, the court asked? He said that it was his mistake, and he can't say anything now.



The judge also asked the Accused if there were any injury marks in the MLC? How did it happen?



The accused said that he came through the agricultural field, therefore it happened as well as by the fibre.



The court asked the investigation officer to justify why the 4-day custody was required.



Delhi police said that it has to trace the route which Rahul Meena followed to reach Delhi. His mobile is also recovered; other evidence is to be collected.



The 22-year-old victim, daughter of an IRS officer, was an IIT Delhi graduate and a civil services aspirant preparing for her first UPSC attempt. She had been living a disciplined routine and had set up a separate study room on the terrace to focus on her preparation.



Police sources said the accused, who worked as a domestic help, allegedly gained entry into the house on the pretext of being called for money and later claimed during interrogation that "it just happened" after a dispute over payment.



He is also suspected of attempting strangulation before the attack escalated. Police sources said sexual assault is suspected after the victim was rendered unconscious, followed by multiple fatal blows with a heavy object.



Sources further said the accused allegedly fled with cash and valuables, attempted to evade detection using fake calls, and disposed of mobile phones to erase digital evidence.



He was later traced to Palam railway station, where he tried to escape but failed to board a train. -- ANI, PTI