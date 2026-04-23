Delhi monster had key, told victim 'aunty ne bulaya tha'

16:15

Rahul Meena raped the woman while she was unconscious





According to sources, the accused stated that the family treated him very good and paid him a monthly salary of Rs 20,000, and also gave him bonuses. Investigators said the accused, who worked as a domestic help and was trusted by the family, gained entry into the house by falsely claiming that "aunty ne bulaya tha for money".



Investigators believe the accused allegedly raped the victim, the daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, while she was unconscious and later, dragged her downstairs. He then attempted to open a locker using her fingerprint, before breaking it open with a screwdriver and stealing cash and jewellery.



Police said the accused changed his blood-stained clothes and slippers before fleeing, about 30 minutes before the victim's parents returned home. CCTV footage shows he entered the colony around 6:30 am and left by 7:20 am.



Meena, a former domestic help at the house, was arrested from a hotel in Dwarka hours after the crime. He is also suspected to be involved in another rape case in Rajasthan's Alwar, officials said. PTI, ANI

Multiple abrasions and abraded contusions on both arms, hands and legs, besides a nasal-bone fracture were found on the body of a senior IRS officer's daughter, who was killed in her upscale southeast Delhi residence on Wednesday, indicating struggle and assault, while the cause of death has been confirmed as strangulation, according to the post-mortem report.Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Forensic Department at AIIMS-Delhi, said the victim was taken to the Fortis Escorts Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.Detailing the post-mortem findings, Gupta said the external examination revealed multiple injuries consistent with resistance. "In addition, multiple lacerations accompanied by abrasions were found on the face, along with a fracture of the nasal bone, suggesting blunt-force impact," he said.During a dissection of the neck, intramuscular haemorrhage was observed in the sternocleidomastoid, sternothyroid and sternohyoid muscles. A fracture of both horns of the thyroid cartilage was noted, while the hyoid bone remained intact. All internal organs were found congested, consistent with asphyxial death due to strangulation.The doctor said several samples have been preserved for a forensic examination, including viscera, ligature material with tape lift, nail scrapings, blood in gauze and swabs from private parts."The findings show death due to strangulation following assault. The preserved swabs and nail scrapings have been sent for further analysis to ascertain whether rape took place," he added.The forensic findings came amid an ongoing probe that has revealed chilling details about the crime in southeast Delhi's Kailash Hills.According to police sources, the accused, 19-year-old Rahul Meena, entered the house using a spare key and went straight to the 22-year-old victim's rooftop study, where she was preparing for her civil services examination. He allegedly attacked her, strangled her with a mobile phone charging cable and struck her with a heavy object.