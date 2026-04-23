Confident of DMK returning to power, says Udhayanidhi

10:37

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday expressed confidence that DMK will emerge victorious in the Assembly elections.



Speaking to reporters after exercising his franchise here, the DMK youth wing secretary urged people to come and vote.



To a question on how confident he was about his party winning the elections, he said, "I am very confident."



Voting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election across 234 segments commenced at 7 AM on Thursday.



The DMK, which heads the Secular Progressive Alliance, is seeking to retain power, and is leading a multi-party coalition that includes Congress, Left parties and the VCK.



The AIADMK, heading the National Democratic Alliance, on the other hand, is pushing for a return to power with allies BJP, AMMK and PMK, among others, in tow.



Actor Vijay-led TVK is attempting to break the decades-long tradition of the DMK and AIADMK alternatively ruling the state and form its government. PTI