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Confident alliance will win: Karti

Thu, 23 April 2026
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Congress MP Karti Chidambaram says, "Not just youngsters, all those who are registered to vote must vote. Voting, while it's our privilege, is also our right and duty. All people in the world don't have the right to vote. Many countries are not democracies, we should be proud that India is a functioning democracy and we must exercise our right to vote.

"We must elect very sensibly. It's a process in which we have to apply thought, you have to look at the candidates, look at the parties, look at the leadership and the policies of the parties and vote responsibly."

He says, "I am very confident that our alliance will win the election. It will also do very well in this area..."

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