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China, India or some other hellhole...: Trump amplifies rant

Thu, 23 April 2026
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US President Donald Trump has amplified a provocative critique of birthright citizenship by sharing a video of prominent conservative author and radio host Michael Savage, who claimed the current legal system allows immigrants to exploit American laws by arriving in the "ninth month of their pregnancy".

In the footage, Savage argued that such practices create a loophole where "a baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet."

The footage, originally aired on the Newsmax series The Savage Nation, was highlighted by the "Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social" account, which serves as a platform dedicated to reposting the President's social media activity.

In the clip, Savage expressed deep frustration with the judicial process, stating, "Today's brief, abbreviated discussion will be about the arguments that I just listened to before the Supreme Court about birthright citizenship. I was somewhat incensed by listening to the arguments because all I heard was legalese being bandied back and forth."

Focusing his criticism on the legal representation involved, Savage remarked that "the person bringing the arguments in favour of flooding America with illegal aliens to change the demographics forever was a Chinese American who looks to me like the classic ACLU attorney. Very smart, very evil, and very devious."

Extending his attack to the American Civil Liberties Union, he asserted, "The ACLU is the head of the snake. They have been forever, and there they were again trying to turn America into a cesspool."

Savage argued that the matter transcends technicalities, claiming that "these arguments should not be conducted in the abstract of a courtroom. This is really not about law. This is about public opinion." -- ANI

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