BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul's car stoned, windowpanes shatter

15:13

BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul's car was pelted with stones and its rear windowpanes were shattered near Rahmat Nagar in her Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency on Thursday, police said.



"Stones were thrown at my moving car as I was exiting a polling booth premises. The rear window was shattered. It is very clear who is behind this. This is an attempt to influence the election," she told reporters.



The incumbent MLA said a complaint has been lodged with the poll authorities. Police said they were probing the incident and security has been tightened in the area.



Sporadic clashes were reported from different parts of the state during the first phase of polling underway in 152 constituencies being held amid tight security arrangements. PTI