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8% turnout in Baramati, 6% in Rahuri till 9 am

Thu, 23 April 2026
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Eight per cent voter turnout was recorded in Baramati and six per cent in Rahuri in the first two hours of voting on Thursday as polling was underway for bypolls to the two assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, election officials said.

Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm, they said.

The Baramati bypoll was necessitated by the death of then Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) head Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28. His wife, Deputy CM and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar, and 22 other candidates are in the fray.

The Rahuri seat became vacant after BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile's death in October last year. His son Akshay Kardile is in the fray in Rahuri, pitted against NCP (SP) candidate Govind Mokate and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Santosh Chalke.

Riding a sympathy wave, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has urged voters in Baramati to support her as a tribute to her late husband Ajit Pawar.

The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 3.84 lakh.

Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar's younger brother Srinivas Pawar and his wife Sharmila cast their votes at the Katewadi polling booth in Baramati early in the morning. -- PTI

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