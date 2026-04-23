1st WB election in 50 years with minimum violence: PM

13:16





"In many respects, a regime of lawlessness and hooliganism prevailed. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Election Commission; they have once again restored the dignity of democracy on the soil of Bengal... I also commend the government employees here. Based on the information I have received so far, voter turnout is shattering all previous records."



Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP candidate, Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday inspected vulnerable polling booths in his constituency, Nandigram, amid the polling for State Assembly elections.



Speaking to reporters, Adhikari claimed that he was not allowed to enter one of the polling booths.



The BJP leader said, "I was not allowed to enter this polling booth. The common man wants peace. Jo shanti todega hum usko todne ka kaam karenge. (Whoever disturbs the peace, we will break them)."



The voter turnout in West Bengal (Phase 1) was recorded at 41.11 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Nadia, West Bengal: "This is the first election of its kind in the last 50 years in which violence has been kept to an absolute minimum. Previously, it was common practice to hang someone every week and simply claim it was a suicide.