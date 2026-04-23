17:41

The Iran Embassy in Zimbabwe says: 'The price of this addiction is life.'

Amid the developing security situation in West Asia and the Gulf, a senior government official said that over 12 lakh people have returned to India from the region. He further highlighted that regular flights continue to operate from several countries to various destinations in India.



The details were provided by Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during an inter-ministerial briefing in the national capital on Thursday.



Noting that the overall flight situation continues to improve, with additional flights operating from the region to various destinations in India, Mahajan informed, "Since February 28, around 12 lakh 12 thousand passengers have travelled from the region to India."



"Airlines continue to operate limited commercial flights based on operational and safety considerations between the UAE and India. Today, around 110 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to India. Flights are operating from airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to different destinations in India. Qatar's airspace is partially open. Qatar Airways is operating flights to various destinations in India", he said.



Noting that the Kuwait airspace is closed, Mahajan said that Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways continue to operate non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam airport in Saudi Arabia to various destinations in India.



"Gulf Air is operating flights from Bahrain to various destinations in India. Iraq airspace is open, and limited flight operations to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India", he said.



Mahajan further said that Iran's airspace is partially open for cargo and chartered flights. -- ANI