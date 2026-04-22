Unidentified godman booked over 'suicide' of 25-year-old Pune music student

23:22

The Pune police registered an offence of abetment against an unidentified godman in connection with the alleged suicide of a 25-year-old flautist and music student.



Indore resident Renuka Harshvardhan Likhite, who was pursuing a post-graduation course in music at a spiritual institute in Mulshi in Pune district, was found hanging from a window in her hostel on April 6. No suicide note was found.



Probe revealed that between April 4 and 6, she had transferred over Rs 74,000 to the account of some unknown self-proclaimed godman in Rajasthan who had promised to perform occult rituals for her to ensure that her wishes were fulfilled.



"The woman was seeking a solution to her personal problems, and came in contact with this so-called godman who promised that he would perform some rituals for her at a crematorium," said an official of Paud police station.



Likhite transferred all the money she had, but this person kept on seeking more money and threatened that if she did not pay, something bad would happen to her and her mother, the official said.



Further investigation was on, he said. -- PTI