Two ships seized in Hormuz in Iran's custody

15:50

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Two vessels were seized on Wednesday by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and are now in its custody, being escorted toward Iran, according to Iranian state television.



The report identified the ships as the MSC Francesca and the Epaminodes, though their owners were not immediately available for comment.



The incident marks a further escalation in tensions, coming after the United States had earlier seized two Iranian vessels ahead of planned ceasefire talks in Islamabad. -- Agencies