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Trump signals 'possible' Iran talks within 36-72 hours

Wed, 22 April 2026
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In a day of high-stakes brinkmanship and conflicting signals, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hinted at a "possible" diplomatic breakthrough with Iran, even as maritime tensions in the Strait of Hormuz threaten to collapse a fragile regional ceasefire.

The President's optimism, delivered via a text message to The New York Post, follows his decision to extend a two-week ceasefire, a move he claims was requested by Pakistan's leadership to give a "seriously fractured" Iranian government time to present a unified proposal.

When asked by The New York Post about the reported breakthrough, Trump responded in a text message: "It's possible! President DJT."

The report further cited sources from Pakistan in Islamabad, who told the publication that they were observing encouraging diplomatic outreach with Iran after Tehran cold-shouldered the second round of talks there, citing security concerns.

According to The New York Post, renewed talks could take place within a timeframe of approximately "36 to 72 hours", citing the Pakistani sources.

"The ceasefire is holding despite heightened rhetoric, indicating positive intent on both sides," the source further said, as quoted by The New York Post.

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the extension of the ceasefire with Iran, citing the need to allow Tehran's leadership more time to formulate a unified proposal for negotiations and further claiming that the Iranian government was "seriously fractured." -- ANI

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