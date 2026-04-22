The Americans are waiting...

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Iran Embassy in Indonesia shares this image on X and says: "Waiting for negotiations like... "



US Vice President JD Vance has cancelled his upcoming diplomatic mission to Islamabad for Iran-related negotiations indefinitely, The Wall Street Journal reported. This decision follows President Donald Trump's recent declaration of a "ceasefire extension" and his demand for a "unified proposal" from Tehran.



The high-stakes visit, which was "scheduled for Tuesday," has now been "called off with no new dates set," according to a White House official. The cancellation signals a shift in the administration's timeline as Washington waits for a more cohesive diplomatic signal from the Iranian leadership.