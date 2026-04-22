Stone-pelting at SP delegation visiting drowned girl's family in UP; 10 arrested

20:57

File image





A party delegation, including MLAs and former ministers, had gone to the village to meet the family of a girl whose body was found in the Ganga River three days ago.









SP president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that "power-protected dominant elements" and the village head attacked the party workers, as he termed the incident an attack on the "PDA", an acronym he has coined to refer to the "Pichhda, Dalit, Alpasankhyak."



"In Ghazipur's Kataria village, a lethal attack and stone-pelting were carried out by the village head and dominant elements on the SP delegation going to meet the family of a girl who died under suspicious circumstances," Yadav posted on X in Hindi.





Additional superintendent of police (City) Gyanendra Kumar Singh said the district administration had advised the SP district president against the visit, saying that the grieving family and villagers were unhappy with the "unnecessary attention" being given to the death.





"Despite being asked to limit the group to 15 people, nearly 200 supporters reached the village today. During their visit, some anti-social elements began stone-pelting, leading to a clash as villagers retaliated in self-defence," the ASP said. -- PTI



Ten people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with stone-pelting at Samajwadi Party (SP) workers in Kataria village in Gazipur, the police said.