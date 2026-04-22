HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Political novice Tej Pratap seeks PK's counsel

Wed, 22 April 2026
Share:
14:10
image
Janshakti Janata Dal president Tej Pratap Yadav, who is struggling to find a toehold in the politics of Bihar upon expulsion from the RJD, has sought the guidance of celebrated former political strategist Prashant Kishor.

Yadav called on Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj Party, who is currently touring the state, at an undisclosed location late Tuesday night, and shared a short video clip of the meeting on social media.

The former Bihar minister wrote that he viewed as "quite significant" the "in-depth discussion" with Kishor on "politics of the state".

"We talked extensively about the expectations of the people and the changing political equations. This meeting... involved deliberations on several issues that could shape the direction of politics in the times to come," said Yadav, whose party had drawn a blank in the assembly polls held in November last year.

Yadav, who is the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, himself finished third and barely escaped losing his deposit in Mahua, the assembly segment in Vaishali district from where he had made a successful debut a decade ago.

His younger brother Tejashwi, who was recently appointed as the RJD's national working president, had made a hat-trick in the adjacent Raghopur seat. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2nd ship comes under attack in Strait of Hormuz
LIVE! 2nd ship comes under attack in Strait of Hormuz

Iran fires at ship in Hormuz hours after ceasefire extension
Iran fires at ship in Hormuz hours after ceasefire extension

Tensions escalate as Iranian forces attack a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz after Trump announced the ceasefire extension.

How Indian Medic Profited From Fake AI Influencer Emily Hart
How Indian Medic Profited From Fake AI Influencer Emily Hart

Indian youth creates fictional AI influencer, Emily Hart, who amasses millions of followers and earns him substantial income, exposing the deceptive potential of AI in the digital age.

'Losing side can't dictate terms': Iran calls ceasefire a 'ploy'
'Losing side can't dictate terms': Iran calls ceasefire a 'ploy'

Despite a ceasefire extension, Iran has rejected the United States' conditions for negotiations, creating uncertainty in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

'Bengali Nationalism May Help Mamata Retain Power'
'Bengali Nationalism May Help Mamata Retain Power'

'If the BJP becomes our political identity, our political face, if we are represented by the BJP, then what happens to our identity as Bengalis?'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO