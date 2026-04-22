Political novice Tej Pratap seeks PK's counsel

14:10

Janshakti Janata Dal president Tej Pratap Yadav, who is struggling to find a toehold in the politics of Bihar upon expulsion from the RJD, has sought the guidance of celebrated former political strategist Prashant Kishor.



Yadav called on Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj Party, who is currently touring the state, at an undisclosed location late Tuesday night, and shared a short video clip of the meeting on social media.



The former Bihar minister wrote that he viewed as "quite significant" the "in-depth discussion" with Kishor on "politics of the state".



"We talked extensively about the expectations of the people and the changing political equations. This meeting... involved deliberations on several issues that could shape the direction of politics in the times to come," said Yadav, whose party had drawn a blank in the assembly polls held in November last year.



Yadav, who is the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, himself finished third and barely escaped losing his deposit in Mahua, the assembly segment in Vaishali district from where he had made a successful debut a decade ago.



His younger brother Tejashwi, who was recently appointed as the RJD's national working president, had made a hat-trick in the adjacent Raghopur seat. -- PTI