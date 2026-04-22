Plea filed in HC against Punjab's anti-sacrilege law

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Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria gave his assent to the bill on April 17.



The Punjab government on Monday notified the anti-sacrilege bill.



Among the grounds for challenging the constitutional validity of the anti-sacrilege law, the petitioner mentioned that the impugned Act creates criminal penalties, including life imprisonment under Section 5(3), which is a subject in the Concurrent List. -- PTI

A petition has been filed in the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking quashing of the anti-sacrilege law brought by the Punjab government that proposes stricter punishment for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.The petition, filed by Jalandhar-based resident Simranjeet Singh, is yet to be taken up for hearing.The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 was unanimously passed by the Punjab assembly during a special session on April 13.