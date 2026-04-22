Plea filed in HC against Punjab's anti-sacrilege law

A petition has been filed in the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking quashing of the anti-sacrilege law brought by the Punjab government that proposes stricter punishment for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.
The petition, filed by Jalandhar-based resident Simranjeet Singh, is yet to be taken up for hearing.
The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 was unanimously passed by the Punjab assembly during a special session on April 13.
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria gave his assent to the bill on April 17.
The Punjab government on Monday notified the anti-sacrilege bill.
Among the grounds for challenging the constitutional validity of the anti-sacrilege law, the petitioner mentioned that the impugned Act creates criminal penalties, including life imprisonment under Section 5(3), which is a subject in the Concurrent List. -- PTI