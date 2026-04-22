Pezeshkian slams US, says threats block Iran talks

23:44

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused the United States of hypocrisy and undermining genuine negotiations with Iran.



In a post on X, the Iranian President said Tehran has always welcomed dialogue and agreement, but "bad faith, siege, and threats" remain major obstacles.



"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always welcomed and continues to welcome dialogue and agreement. Bad faith, siege, and threats are the main obstacles to genuine negotiation. The world is witnessing your hypocritical empty talk and the contradiction between your claims and your actions," Pezeshkian said in the post.



His remarks appeared to be a veiled attack on Washington amid rising tensions over diplomacy and regional security.