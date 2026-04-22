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Pahalgam attack: Govt appoints Karambir Singh Nalwa special PP to lead trial

Wed, 22 April 2026
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The Centre has appointed noted lawyer Karambir Singh Nalwa as special public prosecutor to lead the trial in Pahalgam terror attack case, which claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local pony operator on April 22 last year.

The development comes on the first anniversary of the deadly terror attack.

In an order notified on Wednesday, the Union home ministry said it exercised the powers under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 to appoint senior advocate Nalwa as special public prosecutor for conducting trial and other matters related to the case on behalf of the agency in NIA special court, Jammu and the high court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The appointment is for a period of three years or till the completion of trial of the case or till the satisfaction of NIA with the performance of the SPP, whichever is earlier, it said.

The NIA had filed a comprehensive chargesheet against six people and two terrorist organisations, Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and its shadow outfit TRF, in connection with the terror attack.

The agency traced the deep conspiracy to Pakistan, which the probe agency said has been "unabatedly sponsoring terrorism against India". -- PTI

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