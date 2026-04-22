NIA attaches multiple properties of Jaish operative in J-K

23:34

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached several properties belonging to a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror operative in connection with a 2017 'fidayeen' attack on a CRPF camp, in which five paramilitary personnel were killed and three seriously injured, the agency said.



The attachment came in pursuance of recent orders of the NIA special court at Jammu, an official statement said.



The properties attached include several pieces of land and residential premises in Lethpora under the Awantipora Police Station of Pulwama district, it said.



The properties, deemed to be proceeds of terrorism, belonged to Fayaz Ahmed Magray, NIA said.



Fayaz, who hailed from Lethpora, was arrested in connection with the case in February 2019. Trial against him continues.



The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Lethpora was attacked on the night of December 30, 2017, by three terrorists, armed with sophisticated weapons, explosives and ammunition.



The three forced their way into the camp and attacked the personnel there before being killed in retaliatory action.



An NIA investigation zeroed in on Fayaz, who was allegedly found to be an active Over Ground Worker (OGW) of Pakistan-based proscribed JeM terror outfit in South Kashmir. -- PTI