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New timing for change of guard ceremony from April 25

Wed, 22 April 2026
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The change of guard ceremony, which takes place every Saturday at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, will shift to a new timing, from 7.30 am to 8.30 am, from April 25, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

The ceremony, which is about 30 minutes long, is a military tradition held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguard (PBG) to take charge.

"The change of guard ceremony, which takes place every Saturday at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, will shift to a new timing, i.e., from 0730 a.m. to 0830 a.m. from this Saturday (April 25, 2026)," said the statement issued by the President's office.

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