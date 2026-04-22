New timing for change of guard ceremony from April 25

13:59

The change of guard ceremony, which takes place every Saturday at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, will shift to a new timing, from 7.30 am to 8.30 am, from April 25, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.



The ceremony, which is about 30 minutes long, is a military tradition held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguard (PBG) to take charge.



"The change of guard ceremony, which takes place every Saturday at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, will shift to a new timing, i.e., from 0730 a.m. to 0830 a.m. from this Saturday (April 25, 2026)," said the statement issued by the President's office.