My anger for Pak is very personal: Pahalgam victim's wife

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PM Modi with Aishanya Dwivedi and another family member

As the nation marks one year since the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Aishanya Dwivedi, wife of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in the attack, shared her emotional account and expressed deep anger over the incident.



Speaking to ANI about her personal loss and the impact on families of victims, she said, "My anger for Pakistan is very personal; they hit my life at a point where my life has finished. Now it is just an individual who is alive."



Extending her sentiment to all victims' families, she added, "This is not the case with just me but also with every terror victim's family."



Dwivedi also expressed her strong views on relations with Pakistan, saying, "We will always say that there should be no talks with Pakistan or anything else, not even sports."



At the same time, she acknowledged broader geopolitical realities, stating, "Coming to reality, you and I are very insignificant to understand the steps formed in geopolitics. Geopolitics is way too vast for our understanding. I know our PM loves our country a lot. If some steps need to be taken which are good for our nation at a geopolitical level, we understand. Our anger is justified, but their steps are justified too at their level."



Reiterating her message, she said, "I have just one message for Pakistan - this is no longer the country which stays silent and tolerates incidents. Our defence system is really strong and knows how to stand against terrorism."



Reflecting on the pain of remembrance, she added, "Remembering it a year later is still very tough for me."



Calling for global action against terrorism, she said, "The entire world should come together to boycott the nation which propagates terrorism. No tolerance against terrorism is very important."



Concluding her statement, she further alleged, "Everyone knows that Pakistan is the one country which supports terrorism. Roots of all terror attacks, in India or elsewhere, are always connected to Pakistan."



The terror attack, carried out in Pahalgam, one of Jammu and Kashmir's prominent tourist destinations, had shocked the nation after Pakistan-backed terrorists entered a village and killed 26 civilians. The assailants reportedly targeted victims based on their religious identity, drawing widespread condemnation and outrage across the country. -- ANI