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Military planners from 30 nations strategize to reopen Hormuz

Wed, 22 April 2026
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Britain and France are convening military planners from around 30 countries to work out the details of a potential mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz, should the vital shipping route reopen.

The UK's Defence Ministry said the two-day meeting at a London command-and-control center is intended to "translate diplomatic agreement into a concrete military plan."

The proposed mission would focus on protecting commercial shipping, clearing naval mines, and maintaining stability in the region. However, it depends on a lasting ceasefire in the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran.

Several countries, including the UK and France, have already committed to contributing naval vessels and mine-clearing drones.

Although there is some doubt about whether the plan will ultimately be implemented, British Defence Secretary John Healey said he remains confident that meaningful progress can be achieved during the talks. 
-- Agencies

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