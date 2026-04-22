Maha minister slams woman for bad language during protests

15:26

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan on Wednesday said some commuters faced inconvenience during a BJP-backed march in Mumbai's Worli area, even as he maintained that a woman who confronted him over traffic snarls used inappropriate language.



The minister said he apologised to the woman at the spot and also asked the police not to take any harsh action against her.



Mahajan faced the ire of a woman on Tuesday during a rally, organised to target the Opposition over the defeat of the Constitution amendment bill, which aimed to fast-track the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies, in the Lok Sabha.



"It is true that there was traffic congestion as thousands of women participated in the march. But the woman who came there was very angry and spoke in a language that was not appropriate. Even when we told her the road would be cleared in 10-15 minutes, she was not ready to listen and, in anger, even threw a bottle," Mahajan claimed.



The incident occurred while Mahajan was addressing reporters at the rally site. A woman, visibly agitated, confronted him, shouting over the traffic disruption and questioning why the protest could not be held at a nearby open ground instead of blocking roads.



"Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam," the woman said, expressing anger over the inconvenience caused to commuters.



Mahajan said the protest saw participation of around 15,000 to 20,000 women and was held with due permissions and along a fixed route, making some congestion unavoidable.



He denied any lapse in police planning or allegations of VIP culture, stating that such large gatherings inevitably affect traffic flow.



The minister said he instructed the police not to take any harsh action against the woman despite her outburst and also pacified party workers who were angered by her remarks.



"I understand she was in a hurry to pick up her child, and her anger is justified to some extent. But the way she reacted, using such language and throwing a bottle, was wrong. However, I do not think any legal action should be taken against her," he said.



Mahajan told the media that he apologised to the woman on Tuesday for the inconvenience caused, stressing that the disruption lasted for about an hour and was for a "significant cause" related to women's rights.