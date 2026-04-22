Live bullets found in railway hospital toilet in Kerala

16:19

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Seven live bullets were recovered from a bathroom of a railway hospital in the state capital, police said on Wednesday.



The bullets were found abandoned inside a toilet at the railway hospital located in Pettah area, they said.



Police officials reached the spot and took the bullets into custody for further examination.



"Though the bullets appear to be old, they are live. A case will be registered soon and a detailed probe will be launched," a police officer attached to the Vanchiyoor police station said.



Preliminary assessment suggests that the bullets may have been used by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), but it can be confirmed only after a thorough investigation, sources added. -- PTI