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Karnataka: SSLC exam results will be declared on April 23

Wed, 22 April 2026
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Karnataka minister for school education and literacy Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday said that SSLC (Class 10) exam results will be declared on April 23.

He also said that, as per court orders, students will be awarded marks instead of grades for third language papers this year.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations were held between March 18 and April 2.

"Tomorrow at noon, SSLC exam results will be announced. I had earlier said April 24 as the tentative date, but we are announcing them a day in advance," Bangarappa told reporters here after meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Asked whether students would be awarded marks or grades for the third language paper, he said, "We will have to follow the court order this time. Further details will follow."

Stating that he had brought certain matters related to the results to the CM's notice, the minister said, "He (CM) is very happy with the results. He has given us some directions. Officials were also present, and the Advocate General was present as the matter involved court directions. We have taken everything into account in the interest of students."

When asked whether grace marks would be given since students may not have taken the third language paper seriously following the announcement that it would be graded, he said, "Answers will be given during the results tomorrow."

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday refused to entertain the state government's petition seeking review of its April 15 order directing authorities to evaluate the SSLC examination as per existing rules. 

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