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Justice Lisa Gill becomes first woman chief justice of Andhra HC

Wed, 22 April 2026
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Justice Lisa Gill on Wednesday become the first woman to head the Andhra Pradesh high court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had on February 26 recommended her name for the elevation.

It had also taken a policy decision to move a judge proposed to head a high court to that court two months prior to taking charge as the chief justice.

The collegium felt that this will help the judge become well conversant with the affairs of that high court and assumes charge of the office of the chief justice on the retirement of incumbent chief justice.

Justice Gill was moved from the Punjab and Haryana high court to the Andhra Pradesh high court ahead of the proposed appointment.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced her appointment on X.

Incumbent Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur demits office on Friday on attaining the age of 62 years. -- PTI

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