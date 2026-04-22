Iran fires on container ship in Strait of Hormuz

11:48

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Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, damaging the vessel and escalating tensions after planned ceasefire talks in Pakistan failed to take place.

According to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center, the incident occurred around 7:55 a.m. in the strait and involved a Guard gunboat targeting the ship without issuing any prior warning.

The UKMTO reported that no injuries were sustained and there was no environmental damage resulting from the attack. Iran has not yet commented on the incident.

The development follows recent actions by the United States, which seized an Iranian container ship after opening fire on it over the weekend and also boarded an oil tanker linked to Iran’s oil trade in the Indian Ocean. -- Agencies