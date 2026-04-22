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Iran expresses massive distrust in Pak mediation

Wed, 22 April 2026
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13:03
The Iran Embassy in Zimbabwe shared this saying: 'The word unity has been polished by the people of Iran'.
The Iran Embassy in Zimbabwe shared this saying: 'The word unity has been polished by the people of Iran'.
Casting serious aspersions on Pakistan's role in high-stakes peace negotiations, the Student News Network (SNN) has suggested that Islamabad's mediation efforts are stalling and failing to secure a definitive response from the United States.

There is growing scepticism regarding the effectiveness of the communication channel facilitated by the Pakistani leadership, which appears to be yielding little more than a diplomatic deadlock.

Highlighting the lack of tangible progress despite the outreach, an SNN analyst said, "According to the plan we had, Asim Munir has come to Tehran, received our message, and this message was supposed to be given to the American side, which naturally he must have given. But as far as I know, and we have discussed it at high levels, we have not yet received a response as to whether this message was accepted or not. And I would even say, even if we do receive a response, he (Munir( will go back and sit in Islamabad and the other party will say, 'Well, I don't accept this at all.'

The distrust is clearly visible and the peace process has reportedly reached a standstill, with the Iranian side yet to see any commitment from Washington through the Pakistani intermediary.

These aspersions from Tehran come even as US President Donald Trump abruptly extended the ceasefire with Iran, a development that has highlighted Islamabad's desperate attempts to project itself as a central diplomatic player.

The decision, announced late on Wednesday, reportedly followed a "request" from the Pakistani leadership just as the previous deadline was set to expire.

Despite the extension, the US President maintained his aggressive posture against what he termed a "seriously fractured" Iranian administration, suggesting that the reprieve is merely a stay of execution until a unified proposal is produced. -- ANI

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