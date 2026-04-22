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India gets LNG boost as tanker departs US terminal: GAIL

Wed, 22 April 2026
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Government-owned natural gas company GAIL (India) Ltd has said its LNG carrier 'Energy Fidelity' was flagged off from the Sabine Pass 
terminal of the US, and the vessel is expected to ensure a resilient supply 
chain of cleaner fuel for the country.

The vessel with a carrying capacity of 174,000 cubic meter (cbm) was flagged off on April 20 and is now en route to India. The ceremony was presided over by India's Consul General in Houston, Texas, D C Manjunath, GAIL said in a statement.

"This ceremony symbolises the robust and growing India-US energy partnership, a relationship built on the shared priorities of reliability, innovation, and long-term security," Manjunath said.

He emphasised that the flag-off aligns with India's focus on the 3Ts - Trade, Technology, and Tourism, reflecting a deepening partnership anchored in mutual trust and shared goals of energy security.

Energy Fidelity is a centrepiece of GAIL's future-ready shipping portfolio. Engineered for maximum efficiency, the carrier utilises advanced air lubrication systems and specialised propulsion technology to minimise its carbon footprint during the trans-oceanic voyage, the company said. -- PTI

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