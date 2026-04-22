HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India denies cash, crypto pay to Iran for Hormuz passage

Wed, 22 April 2026
Share:
20:42
image
India on Wednesday denied making any payments - either in cash or cryptocurrency - to Iran to secure safe passage for its vessels hrough 
the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions in the region.

The clarification came after two Indian vessels had to turn back from the Strait of Hormuz after Iranian forces fired upon them as they attempted to cross the crucial waterway on April 18.

Before turning back, the captain of Indian tanker Sanmar Herald, in an audio recording that has surfaced, is heard pleading with Iranian forces to stop firing despite prior clearance to pass the Strait of Hormuz. 

"This is motor vessel, Sanmar Herald. You gave me clearance to go, my name is second on your list... You are firing now. Let me turn back."

While New Delhi has consistently rejected claims of any financial arrangements with Tehran for ship movement through the critical energy corridors, some reports linked the April 18 incident to a crypto scam.

Reports suggest scammers are offering shipowners fake safe passage through the strait in exchange for crypto. 

At least one ship fell victim to the scam and was fired at while attempting to pass through the waterway, according to Marisk, a maritime risk services company.

At a news briefing, Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, termed as "fake news" the report of any 
payment being made for the safe passage of Sanmar Herald. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump signals 'possible' Iran talks within 36-72 hours
LIVE! Trump signals 'possible' Iran talks within 36-72 hours

IPL 2026, LSG vs RR Updates: LSG restrict RR to 159/6
IPL 2026, LSG vs RR Updates: LSG restrict RR to 159/6

Iran attacks Gujarat-bound ship in Strait of Hormuz
Iran attacks Gujarat-bound ship in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian forces fired upon three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, with one possibly headed for Gujarat, raising concerns about maritime security in the strategic waterway.

EC issues Kharge 24-hour deadline over 'terrorist' jibe at Modi
EC issues Kharge 24-hour deadline over 'terrorist' jibe at Modi

The Election Commission has issued a stern notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'terrorist'. Kharge has been asked to explain his remarks within 24 hours.

Mamata questions CRPF deployment during Bengal polls
Mamata questions CRPF deployment during Bengal polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticised the deployment of CRPF armoured vehicles during the Assembly elections, accusing the BJP-led Centre of using government resources to favour their party. She also addressed...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO