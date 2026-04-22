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Illegal mazar razed in Haridwar

Wed, 22 April 2026
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The administration on Wednesday demolished a mazar in the Suman Nagar area in Haridwar, which it claimed was illegally constructed on irrigation department land. 

The structure was allegedly identified as an encroachment during a recent departmental survey. 

A heavy police force was deployed at the site during demolition to maintain law and order, officials said. 

The district administration had issued notices to the concerned parties about a month ago, seeking documents related to the land and construction.

Authorities initiated the action after the parties failed to produce any satisfactory evidence, the officials said. 

District magistrate Mayur Dixit said the administration provided sufficient time to the parties involved and that the occupants had removed their belongings beforehand, which prevented any tension at the spot. 

The officials found no religious remains or historical evidence beneath the structure during the demolition, Dixit said, adding that this confirmed that the construction was recent and without any traditional or historical basis.

"No illegal construction or encroachment on government land will be tolerated," he said. -- PTI

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