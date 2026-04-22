HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Flying Lufthansa for your vacation? Airline cancels 20,000 flights

Wed, 22 April 2026
Share:
12:45
image
Germany's flag carrier and largest airline Lufthansa has announced cancellation of 20,000 of its short-haul flights between May and October, a move aimed at saving jet fuel, the price of which has doubled since the outbreak of the Iran conflict.

The German carrier cancelled about 120 daily flights on Sunday stating that its capacity will be "marginally reduced," by less than one per cent in available seat kilometres, through the cancellation of unprofitable routes, particularly at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs till the end of summer season that typically runs till mid-October.

It will also selectively expand services in Zurich, Vienna and Brussels as part of a network rebalancing strategy, Lufthansa said

"In total, 20,000 short-haul flights will be removed from the schedule through October, equivalent to approximately 40,000 metric tonnes of jet fuel, the price of which has doubled since the outbreak of the Iran conflict," the German carrier said in a statement.

Short-term adjustments through May 31 have been already implemented while flight schedule optimizations from June onward to be published in late April, it said.

The planned consolidation of the European network is being carried out across Lufthansa Group's six hubs in Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Vienna, Brussels, and Rome.

Lufthansa Group is also accelerating a further key strategic step in the consolidation of European networks within its hub airlines - Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and ITA Airways.

"With the cancellation of routes from Frankfurt to Bydgoszcz and Rzeszow (Poland) as well as Stavanger (Norway), at least three destinations have been temporarily removed from the current flight schedule. Ten connections are being consolidated within the Group via other hubs," it said.

Lufthansa is one of the world's largest airlines, with main hubs in Frankfurt and Munich. It serves over 200 destinations, connecting Germany to Europe and the rest of the world. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Break blockade we will negotiate: Iran sets conditions
LIVE! Break blockade we will negotiate: Iran sets conditions

How Indian Medic Profited From Fake AI Influencer Emily Hart
How Indian Medic Profited From Fake AI Influencer Emily Hart

Indian youth creates fictional AI influencer, Emily Hart, who amasses millions of followers and earns him substantial income, exposing the deceptive potential of AI in the digital age.

'Losing side can't dictate terms': Iran calls ceasefire a 'ploy'
'Losing side can't dictate terms': Iran calls ceasefire a 'ploy'

Despite a ceasefire extension, Iran has rejected the United States' conditions for negotiations, creating uncertainty in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

'Bengali Nationalism May Help Mamata Retain Power'
'Bengali Nationalism May Help Mamata Retain Power'

'If the BJP becomes our political identity, our political face, if we are represented by the BJP, then what happens to our identity as Bengalis?'

Trump extends Iran ceasefire; but Hormuz blockade remains
Trump extends Iran ceasefire; but Hormuz blockade remains

US President Donald Trump has indefinitely extended the ceasefire with Iran at the request of Pakistan, aiming to allow Tehran's leadership time to form a unified proposal to end the seven-week war.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO