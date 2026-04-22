Delhi: 4 juveniles apprehended for stabbing minor to death

20:19





He later succumbed to injuries at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.



During the investigation, police identified the suspects and apprehended four juveniles, all residents of Jahangirpuri, in connection with the case.





Two knives used in the commission of the offence have also been recovered, the police said.



Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive and sequence of events leading to the crime. -- PTI

Four juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the stabbing to death of a 17-year-old boy in the Mahindra Park area of northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.The development comes a day after the minor was allegedly attacked by a group of assailants on Tuesday night.The police said the victim had stepped out with a friend when he was intercepted and stabbed multiple times.