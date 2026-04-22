Cops unearth J'khand link to APK file fraud during gas cylinder crunch; 3 held

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A Mumbai police team apprehended three men from Jharkhand for allegedly creating and selling fraudulent APK files to dupe people, with preliminary investigations suggesting that fraudsters exploited the gas cylinder shortage situation to gain access to sensitive data, officials said.



The arrests follow a series of scams that peaked last month during the shortage of LPG cylinders, an official said on Wednesday.



The fraudsters used to take advantage of the situation and send APK files on the mobile phones of people under the guise of "LPG verification or gas connection updates", he said.



The official said that people used to click APK files, believing they were sent by LPG companies.



Once a user downloads the file, the scammers gain full access to their phone and swindle money from bank accounts, he explained.



In APK file fraud, fraudsters send malicious files (ending in .apk) via WhatsApp or SMS, posing as RTO, banks, or delivery services to steal personal data and bank details.



The official said the crime branch probe tracked the technical trail of these fraudulent files to Jharkhand, following which a special team conducted a raid and apprehended three persons.



The Police suspect that the accused also sold the data of victims to some illegal call centres, the official said, adding that they have targeted thousands of victims. -- PTI