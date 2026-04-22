Cong MP slams BJP after minister faces woman's ire for traffic snarls

12:25

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad has criticised the BJP for allegedly inconveniencing the public, citing a woman's confrontation with minister Girish Mahajan over traffic chaos during a demonstration on the women's reservation bill in Mumbai.



A woman on her way to pick up her child had to wait for hours due to the road being blocked for a BJP programme held in the name of women's reservation, Gaikwad said in a post on X on Tuesday evening.



An ordinary woman in Mumbai confronted BJP ministers and workers and asked them to leave, she noted, calling it an example of "real women's power".



People are no longer convinced by the BJP's "empty rhetoric", claimed Gaikwad, who is the Mumbai Congress president.



Those who cannot solve public issues only create traffic jams, she charged, adding that the woman's reaction reflected the anger of the people of Mumbai.



Traffic chaos during the BJP's demonstration over the women's reservation bill in Mumbai's Worli area on Tuesday prompted an irate woman to confront minister Mahajan, blaming him for the snarls.



The episode, captured on video, quickly gained traction online, amplifying criticism of the BJP's protest tactics.



The agitated woman confronted the minister, shouting at him for blocking roads and causing inconvenience to commuters.



"Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam," she said, asking why the rally could not be held at a nearby open ground instead of disrupting vehicular movement.



Targeting the ruling party over the episode, Gaikwad said, "This lady didn't hold back! The common public now knows BJP's eventbaazi! A lady on her way to pick up a child had to wait for hours as BJP blocked the road in the name of women's reservation."



She said the BJP's "event politics" was testing the patience of Mumbaikars and accused the saffron party of blocking roads to promote what she described as a false narrative on women's reservation.



"Is blocking roads and troubling common people to spread a false narrative on women's reservation your culture?" the MP from Mumbai North Central asked. -- PTI