HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cong MP slams BJP after minister faces woman's ire for traffic snarls

Wed, 22 April 2026
Share:
12:25
image
Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad has criticised the BJP for allegedly inconveniencing the public, citing a woman's confrontation with minister Girish Mahajan over traffic chaos during a demonstration on the women's reservation bill in Mumbai.

A woman on her way to pick up her child had to wait for hours due to the road being blocked for a BJP programme held in the name of women's reservation, Gaikwad said in a post on X on Tuesday evening.

An ordinary woman in Mumbai confronted BJP ministers and workers and asked them to leave, she noted, calling it an example of "real women's power".

People are no longer convinced by the BJP's "empty rhetoric", claimed Gaikwad, who is the Mumbai Congress president.

Those who cannot solve public issues only create traffic jams, she charged, adding that the woman's reaction reflected the anger of the people of Mumbai.

Traffic chaos during the BJP's demonstration over the women's reservation bill in Mumbai's Worli area on Tuesday prompted an irate woman to confront minister Mahajan, blaming him for the snarls.

The episode, captured on video, quickly gained traction online, amplifying criticism of the BJP's protest tactics.

The agitated woman confronted the minister, shouting at him for blocking roads and causing inconvenience to commuters.

"Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam," she said, asking why the rally could not be held at a nearby open ground instead of disrupting vehicular movement.

Targeting the ruling party over the episode, Gaikwad said, "This lady didn't hold back! The common public now knows BJP's eventbaazi! A lady on her way to pick up a child had to wait for hours as BJP blocked the road in the name of women's reservation."

She said the BJP's "event politics" was testing the patience of Mumbaikars and accused the saffron party of blocking roads to promote what she described as a false narrative on women's reservation.

"Is blocking roads and troubling common people to spread a false narrative on women's reservation your culture?" the MP from Mumbai North Central asked. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Break blockade we will negotiate: Iran sets conditions
LIVE! Break blockade we will negotiate: Iran sets conditions

How Indian Medic Profited From Fake AI Influencer Emily Hart
How Indian Medic Profited From Fake AI Influencer Emily Hart

Indian youth creates fictional AI influencer, Emily Hart, who amasses millions of followers and earns him substantial income, exposing the deceptive potential of AI in the digital age.

'Losing side can't dictate terms': Iran calls ceasefire a 'ploy'
'Losing side can't dictate terms': Iran calls ceasefire a 'ploy'

Despite a ceasefire extension, Iran has rejected the United States' conditions for negotiations, creating uncertainty in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

'Bengali Nationalism May Help Mamata Retain Power'
'Bengali Nationalism May Help Mamata Retain Power'

'If the BJP becomes our political identity, our political face, if we are represented by the BJP, then what happens to our identity as Bengalis?'

Trump extends Iran ceasefire; but Hormuz blockade remains
Trump extends Iran ceasefire; but Hormuz blockade remains

US President Donald Trump has indefinitely extended the ceasefire with Iran at the request of Pakistan, aiming to allow Tehran's leadership time to form a unified proposal to end the seven-week war.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO