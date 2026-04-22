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Civil servant's daughter sexually assaulted, killed in Delhi

Wed, 22 April 2026
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In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman, daughter of a senior civil servant, was found murdered at her residence in a colony in southeast Delhi on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to police sources, the victim had completed her engineering and was preparing for the UPSC examination. Preliminary investigation indicates that she was sexually assaulted before being killed.

Police suspect that a mobile phone charging cable was used to strangle the victim. Police sources said the victim was alone at home at the time of the incident, as her parents had gone to the gym.

The crime came to light after information was received in the morning, following which police teams reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Suspicion has fallen on a former domestic help who had been removed from service around one-and-a-half months ago. Police have registered a case, and teams are working to trace the suspect.

Further investigation is underway, police added. -- ANI

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