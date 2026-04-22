Tensions escalate as Iranian forces attack a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz after Trump announced the ceasefire extension.
The Bombay High Court has discharged four men accused in the 2006 Malegaon blast case, overturning a special court order that had framed charges against them. The accused were charged under the Indian Penal Code and the UAPA.
'If the BJP becomes our political identity, our political face, if we are represented by the BJP, then what happens to our identity as Bengalis?'
The glimpses from heightened security across Kashmir on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack.
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