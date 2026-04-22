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Bengal CEO eases bike curbs for office-goers during polling period

Wed, 22 April 2026
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West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer partially relaxed restrictions on motorcycle movement during the polling period for the 2026 assembly elections, allowing office-goers travelling on two-wheelers to commute on production of valid identity cards, an official said on Wednesday.

In a revised order issued to all district election officers, police commissioners and superintendents of police, CEO Manoj Agarwal said the exemption would apply from two days before polling and on polling day, when curbs on motorcycle riding and rallies are to remain in force to ensure "free, fair, peaceful and violence-free elections".

The order said that service providers attached to app-based delivery platforms had already been kept outside the ambit of the restrictions, and office-bound riders carrying proper identification would now also be exempted.

Field officers have been asked to verify the genuineness of such claims before allowing the exemption.

"This measure is being taken to maintain a conducive and humane atmosphere for voters and the general public," the order said. -- PTI

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