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Balloons with Pak flag, 'PIA' found in Haryana, Himachal

Wed, 22 April 2026
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A white and blue balloon bearing the inscription "PIA" in English and Urdu and a printed image of the Pakistan national flag was spotted outside a house in a village in Haryana's Sirsa on Wednesday, prompting police to launch an investigation.

The balloon, resembling an airplane, fell outside a house in Sirsa's Kheri village, Nathusari Chopta police station in-charge Pardeep Kumar told PTI over phone.

"The police received information that the balloon fell outside a shed where a villager keeps his animals. After police were alerted, we rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

No suspicious material was found in the balloon," he said.

He said, the village where the balloon was spotted lies close to the Haryana-Rajasthan border.

Notably, in another incident on Wednesday, a white and blue balloon bearing the inscription "PIA" and a printed image of the Pakistan national flag was spotted in bushes near a village in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, the police said. -- PTI

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