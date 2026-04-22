At 44.6 degrees C, Jharsuguda hottest place in country

23:27

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Odisha's industrial town of Jharsuguda on Wednesday emerged as the hottest place in the country with mercury level reaching 44.6 degrees Celsius, IMD said.



Twenty-five other places in the state also recorded maximum temperature at or above 40 degrees Celsius, it said.



According to the evening bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre here, four places in the state recorded a temperature above 43 degrees Celsius during the day. Those places are-Talcher (43.5 degrees Celsius), Sambalpur (43.3), Hirakud (43.2), and Angul (43.1).



Angul was followed by Titlagarh at 42.5 degrees Celsius, Dhenkanal (42.4), Bolangir (41.9), Sonepur (41.9), Sundargarh (41.8), Nuapada (41.6), Bhawanipatna (41.5), Nayagarh (41.5), and Rourkela (41.3), as per the bulletin.



At 41.2 degrees Celsius, capital city Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature above 40 degrees Celsius for the first time during this summer, officials said.



The other places which recorded a day temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or above are-Chandbali, Baripada, Keonjhar, Phulbani, Boudh, Paralakhemundi, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Khurda and Jagatsinghpur, the IMD said. -- PTI