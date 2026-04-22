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2nd ship comes under attack in Strait of Hormuz

Wed, 22 April 2026
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Two ships were attacked Wednesday in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the British military, adding further tension to efforts aimed at bringing the United States and Iran together in Pakistan for talks to end the conflict.

Earlier that morning, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard reportedly targeted a container ship, causing damage but no injuries. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre, run by the British military, did not immediately identify who was responsible for the second incident, though Iran was widely suspected.

In the second case, a cargo ship reported coming under fire and being forced to halt in the water, though no damage was recorded.

These incidents followed recent U.S. actions in the region, including the seizure of an Iranian container ship after it was fired upon over the weekend, as well as the boarding of an oil tanker linked to Iran's oil trade in the Indian Ocean.

Late Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States would indefinitely extend its ceasefire with Iran--originally set to expire Wednesday--to allow Tehran more time to present a "unified proposal" ahead of possible negotiations. Iran has not formally responded to the announcement. -- Agencies

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