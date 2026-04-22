HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2006 Malegaon blast case: Four accused discharged

Wed, 22 April 2026
Share:
12:00
image
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday discharged four men accused in the 2006 Malegaon blast case and quashed a special court order framing charges against them.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Shyam Chandak allowed the appeals filed by the four accused - Rajendra Chaudhary, Dhan Singh, Manohar Ram Singh Narwaria and Lokesh Sharma - against the special court order.

A copy of the detailed order would be made available later.

The four were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and criminal conspiracy, and also under the stringent Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act (UAPA).

On September 8, 2006, four bombs exploded in Nashik district's Malegaon town, three inside the premises of Hamidia Masjid and Bada Kabrastan just after Friday prayers, and the fourth in Mushawarat Chowk, claiming 31 lives and injuring 312 persons.

The state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which initially probed the case, had arrested nine Muslim men in connection with the case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which later took over the case, claimed the blasts were the handiwork of right-wing extremists and arrested these four accused.

The nine Muslim men had been discharged from the case by a special court. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Break blockade we will negotiate: Iran sets conditions
LIVE! Break blockade we will negotiate: Iran sets conditions

How Indian Medic Profited From Fake AI Influencer Emily Hart
How Indian Medic Profited From Fake AI Influencer Emily Hart

Indian youth creates fictional AI influencer, Emily Hart, who amasses millions of followers and earns him substantial income, exposing the deceptive potential of AI in the digital age.

'Losing side can't dictate terms': Iran calls ceasefire a 'ploy'
'Losing side can't dictate terms': Iran calls ceasefire a 'ploy'

Despite a ceasefire extension, Iran has rejected the United States' conditions for negotiations, creating uncertainty in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

'Bengali Nationalism May Help Mamata Retain Power'
'Bengali Nationalism May Help Mamata Retain Power'

'If the BJP becomes our political identity, our political face, if we are represented by the BJP, then what happens to our identity as Bengalis?'

Trump extends Iran ceasefire; but Hormuz blockade remains
Trump extends Iran ceasefire; but Hormuz blockade remains

US President Donald Trump has indefinitely extended the ceasefire with Iran at the request of Pakistan, aiming to allow Tehran's leadership time to form a unified proposal to end the seven-week war.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO