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US troops board Iran-linked tanker in Bay of Bengal

Tue, 21 April 2026
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21:01
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
The United States military has boarded an oil tanker in the Bay of Bengal suspected of smuggling Iranian crude, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, signalling an expanded crackdown on vessels linked to Iran.

US forces carried out a 'right-of-visit maritime interdiction' and boarded the M/T Tifani without incident, Pentagon officials were quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

The vessel, described as 'stateless' despite flying a Botswana flag, was reportedly carrying Iranian oil.

A decision on its fate is expected within four days.

The move is part of Washington, DC's broader effort to disrupt supply networks supporting Tehran, including shipments of oil, metals and electronics.

The action comes amid a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran and ongoing diplomatic efforts by Pakistan to mediate talks.

US officials have warned enforcement will extend globally, asserting that international waters will not shield sanctioned vessels.  -- Agencies

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