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US, Iran signal they will go to Pak for ceasefire talks

Tue, 21 April 2026
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Two regional officials said Tuesday that the United States and Iran have indicated they plan to hold a new round of ceasefire talks in Islamabad.

Their remarks come as neither country has officially confirmed when the talks will take place, while Iranian state television has denied that any officials are currently in Pakistan's capital.

According to the officials, mediators led by Pakistan have received confirmation that senior negotiators--U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf--are expected to arrive in Islamabad early Wednesday to head their respective delegations.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The current two-week ceasefire in the conflict is set to expire soon. 
-- Agencies

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